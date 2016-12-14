Brad: Warming trend; rain expected Thursday

Some clearing will occur overnight and low temps will fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s with some more patchy fog possible for your morning commute hours.

[TAP TO WATCH LIVE NEWSCASTS]

Wednesday will be another mild day with highs in the lower 60s. Expect some spotty rain showers throughout the day.

Thursday is even warmer with highs in the middle 60s, but scattered rain showers will persist throughout the day. Some heavier rain showers and isolated thunderstorms move in on Friday with accumulation of up to an inch in spots.

Cold air will start to mix in late Friday night and that brings in the chance of seeing a wintry mix or a few snowflakes. As of right now, the EURO Model brings in a chance of snow accumulation into NW Alabama and middle Tennessee. However, the GFS Model is a bit more conservative with snowfall totals at this time. Keep checking back in for updates.

Cold air settles in for the weekend with highs in the middle 30s. The temperature trend will stay below average through the start of next week.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48