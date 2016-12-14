Brad: Warming trend on the way

The wind will stay up tonight at 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph. This will keep temperatures in the 60s all night.

We will start the morning with 60s and the temperatures will be in the 40s by the time school gets out for the day. However, some districts have a half day tomorrow. Scattered light rain and clouds can be expected along and directly behind the cold front as it track from west to east from late morning into the early afternoon hours.

Rain will return on Saturday. Expect widespread rain by 9 a.m. Saturday. It will last most of the day before tapering off during the evening. Temperatures will hold steady and in the 40s.

Rain chances return Sunday but they will not be as widespread. Temperatures return to the 60s in most areas Sunday afternoon.

A big warming trend moves in early next week with highs in the 70s. Monday will begin with a chance for a few thunderstorms along a warm front that will be tracking north. Monday and Tuesday afternoon should be warm, muggy and dry.

Rain looks to return as early as Wednesday morning. If the front arrives as forecast we could see rain throughout the day on Wednesday.

Have a great night.

