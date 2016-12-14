Brad: Warming trend going into weekend

Another clear night ahead with morning lows in the middle 40s. A warming trend will continue into the weekend with afternoon highs in the upper 70s Thursday and Friday. Many areas have a chance at hitting the lower 80s this Saturday.

[TAP HERE TO WATCH DURING A LIVE BROADCAST]

We continue to watch a developing storm system and cold front that will move in late Sunday into Monday. This could bring us a round of locally heavy rain and a few thunderstorms. This will be followed by another shot of cool fall air next week.

Keep checking back for updates on our Sunday rain chances.

Our first widespread frost of the seasons could come by Wednesday or Thursday of next week. There might even be a few areas that get to freezing.

[Download the WAFF 48 First Alert Weather App today]

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48