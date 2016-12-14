Brad: Warming trend continues, rain Friday

Our warming trend continues through Thursday afternoon with highs near 90 degrees. Morning lows will only drop into the lower 60s the next few nights with a south wind at 5-10. It will most likely become breezy late Thursday with winds gusting to 17 mph.

Rain chances will increase throughout the morning on Friday and rain is likely for the entire afternoon and most of the early evening hours. Scattered showers and thunderstorms might not get out of the area until after 10 p.m. Friday night. Keep checking back for updates. As the system gets closer our confidence on the timing will increase. Rainfall totals look like ½ to 1”. The chance of rain Friday is now 90 percent.

Temperatures will return to the middle and upper 70s for Mother’s Day weekend. Mom will enjoy plenty of sunshine and a little less tree and grass pollen.

