Brad: Warmer Thursday ahead of cold front

Thursday will be mostly cloudy and unseasonably warm with high temps in the low to middle 70s. Any showers will be very isolated in nature.

Another cold front will move in Friday afternoon. Temperatures will go from 60s in the morning to 40s by lunchtime with widespread rain showers and isolated thunderstorms.

The soaking rainfall will carry over into Saturday along with the much cooler air. Highs will only be in the middle 40s with overcast skies.

Sunday will be more seasonal with highs in the middle to upper 50s. Rain showers will likely be isolated in nature.

Warm temperatures in the lower 70s will be the story next week with a couple rain showers possible Monday afternoon.

