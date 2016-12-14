Brad: Warm, humid through the weekend

This fantastic weather will continue into the early part of the weekend. Expect it to get a little warmer and a more humid with each passing day.

No rain is in the forecast until Monday afternoon. Right now, that just looks like hit and miss afternoon showers and storms.

Expect another cool night tonight with morning lows in the middle 50s.

Afternoon highs will reach the lower to middle 80s on Friday.

Upper 80s are in the forecast for Saturday with 90 degrees reachable on Sunday afternoon.

Morning lows will be back in the 60s by Sunday.

