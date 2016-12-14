Brad: Unseasonably warm weekend ahead

Mostly cloudy skies dominate our forecast again today, and although a few breaks in the clouds are possible, dreary weather will stick around into Saturday.

More showers and storms are possible as we move into the morning on Saturday, but the chances are lower. Skies will stay mostly cloudy with winds from the south.

While clouds will pass in and out of the Valley, our rain chances should diminish as we move into Sunday. Clouds will gradually clear out during the day on Sunday, allowing temperatures to climb into the upper 70s.

Unseasonably warm weather will stick around into the middle of next week.

