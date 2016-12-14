Brad: Storm chances overnight into Thursday

It will become mostly cloudy and breezy tonight with a few passing showers developing into the overnight hours. A line of strong storms will pass us well to the south overnight.

By the late morning hours on Thursday, our chance for showers and thunderstorms will be increasing. The winds will also increase to about 20 mph with gusts near 25. Some thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon with strong gusty winds and small hail along with heavy rain. By Thursday evening the chance of rain will move to our northeast. Additional light rain showers and drizzle will be around through the first half of the day on Friday. Much cooler weather will also be had with highs only in the upper 50s.

The weekend looks nice with afternoon highs in the lower 70s Saturday and in the middle to upper 70s Sunday. The mornings will be on the chilly side and in the middle 40s Saturday.

Talladega weather looks great this weekend with highs in the 70s.

