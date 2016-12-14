Brad: Unseasonably warm start to fall

Isolated showers and a few thunderstorms will begin to taper off across the area past sunset.

Although Friday is the first official day of fall it will not feel like it. The weather will remain unseasonably warm into the early part of next week. However, next weekend looks like fall. Highs next weekend may only be in the 70s.

Look for patchy morning fog into the weekend with morning lows in the 60s.

Afternoon highs will be near 90 Friday and in the middle to upper 80s over the weekend. Isolated afternoon storms could pop up across the area with the heating of the day.

