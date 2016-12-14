Brad: Unseasonable heat Tuesday; storms later this week

Skies will stay mostly cloudy to overcast for the rest of your Monday evening with mild temperatures in the 60s.

Tuesday will be an unseasonably warm day with potential record-breaking warmth. Highs in the lower 80s will be likely with breezy winds from the south and some early sunshine. The record high for Tuesday is 79° set back in 1986.

Wednesday will also be very warm with increasing clouds and humidity. Rain showers and thunderstorms will likely develop into the evening and overnight hours. These showers will carry over into Thursday as well and temperatures will only cool a few degrees behind the front.

Friday looks to be a very nice end to the work and school week with highs back in the upper 70s and mostly sunny skies.

Next weekend stays warm but scattered rain and thunderstorms are possible on both Saturday and Sunday.

