Brad: Tropical Storm Nate could bring local storms Sunday

We continue to track the development of Tropical Storm Nate. Nate will enter the Gulf of Mexico late Friday night and track north over open waters into Sunday.

Nate is forecast to become a hurricane Saturday and could make landfall as a hurricane Sunday along the Gulf Coast anywhere between New Orleans and Gulf Shores. The latest track from the National Hurricane Center has shifted slightly to the west from the previous forecast track this morning. This puts us in an area for locally heavy rain and stronger storms along with the potential for Tropical Storm force wind gusts Sunday night.

The current track places the area of highest winds and heaviest rain across north Alabama and northeast Mississippi Sunday evening. Right now it appears we have a chance for 1 to 3 inches of rain through Monday afternoon with the heaviest rain and chance for strong to severe storms coming late Sunday afternoon and evening. Wind gusts 30-45 mph will be common.

Based on the latest forecast guidance and NHC track North AL could see tropical storm force wind gusts Sunday by 8pm. Keep checking back pic.twitter.com/nQ7J3YJ2rk — Brad Travis (@BradTravisWAFF) October 5, 2017

Low end tornado threat will be just to the east of the center of the track or Nate. The doesn't appear to be a lot of instability based on the forecast models so right now the tornado threat doesn't look all that impressive but it does bear watching.

Friday it will be warm with highs in the upper 80s.

