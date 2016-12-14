Brad: Tracking Tropical Storm Cindy's impact on TN Valley

We are giving First Alert for Thursday through Saturday.

Tropical Storm Cindy is in the Gulf of Mexico and will slowly move to the northwest over the next 48 hours. The center of circulation will make landfall in Louisiana Thursday. This area will then track northeast ahead of a cold front that will move into the Tennessee Valley late Saturday.

Depending on how organized the system is on Friday and Saturday, we could see some strong to severe storms with the possibility of lower end tornadoes. This is often the case when we deal with land falling tropical systems from the Gulf of Mexico.

If we get breaks in the clouds and sufficient heating in the afternoon Friday and Saturday, this will provide more fuel for these storms.

Regardless of the severe weather threat, many areas will likely see 2-4” of rain beginning Thursday morning and continuing through at least Saturday. Be on the lookout for flash flooding. Depending on how much rain falls we could see additional river flooding into the weekend.

