Brad: Tracking Tropical Storm Cindy's impact on the TN Valley

Widespread rain will move in as we get late into the evening. Expect rain overnight with a few rumbles of thunder.

Temperatures will hold steady in the 70s overnight with highs on Thursday stay in the middle to upper 70s due to widespread clouds and periods of showers and storms.

Friday, the center of what’s left of Cindy will track across the Tennessee Valley. If we warm into the middle to upper 80s the air will become unstable. This will provide the fuel for stronger storms.

Locally heavy rain is a given but some of the storms could also produce isolated damaging wind gusts and a low end (EF0-EF1) tornado can’t be ruled out.

Keep checking back for updates. The weekend is looking better. Showers and storms could clear the area early Saturday morning. A north wind moving in behind a cold front should lower our humidity and push the storms and rain to the south.

Sunday will be dry with highs around 85.

