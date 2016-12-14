Brad: Tracking overnight storms tonight, Saturday night

Showers and thunderstorms return tonight with locally heavy rain, gusty winds and some small hail possible. Expect most of the rain to be gone by 5 a.m.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be in the forecast late Saturday morning into the early evening hours. Some of them could become strong with heavy rain but the threat for severe storms won’t move in until after midnight Saturday. Highs will be in the 70s Saturday.

We expect a line of severe storms from Mississippi to weaken as it crosses the state line around Midnight tomorrow night. Damaging straight line winds 50-60 mph will be possible in some areas along the line as it tracks east through the early morning hours.

The overall tornado threat is low but with events like this we can’t completely rule out a brief spin up tornado that produces 60-80 mph wind damage in a localized area.

Storm timeline Saturday night into Sunday morning: Shoals 11 p.m.-2 a.m... Huntsville metro 1 a.m.-4 a.m... Sand Mountain 3 a.m.-6 a.m.

We now have a First Alert out for next Thursday. Stay weather alert over the coming days because more, strong to severe storms are possible Wednesday into Thursday next week. You can download the First Alert weather app for more details and to get critical weather warnings.

