Brad: Temps returning to 70s Thursday

Patchy drizzle into the evening hours with temperatures holding steady in the 60s. Look for clouds to break up in the morning hours.

[TAP HERE TO WATCH DURING A LIVE BROADCAST

Thursday will be our transition day when we expect a partly sunny sky with highs returning to the middle and upper 70s. Some fog will be possible again Thursday and Friday morning due to light winds and the recent rainfall.

Friday afternoon will be mostly sunny with highs in the middle 80s.

Great weather ahead for the weekend. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s with no rain.

[Download the WAFF 48 First Alert Weather App today]

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48