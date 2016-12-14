Brad: Temps near 90 this week; storm chances ahead

The last day of July has been a quite one with less humidity than we normally expect this time of year. As we enter August expect the temperatures to get closer to 90 for the rest of the week.

Isolated storm chances will enter the forecast late Wednesday afternoon. The chance is only 10 percent as we see it now.

The humidity will also return by the end of the week.

Storm chances will increase Friday and for the upcoming weekend. This will happen as another frontal boundary approaches from the north. This front may stall across the Tennessee Valley on Saturday. This could lead to more clouds, better rain chances and slightly cooler temperatures into next week.

