Brad: Temps moving up & down this week

Skies stay clear overnight and low temperatures will fall into the middle to upper 20s.

Be sure to check out the Super Blue Blood Moon at 6:15 a.m. CST in the west!

[TAP TO WATCH LIVE NEWSCASTS]

Wednesday looks to be mild as winds shift to the south and bring up some warmer air. Abundant sunshine will boost highs temperatures into the middle 50s.

Light rain moves in Thursday as a cold front slides in from the west. Accumulation should be light in the ¼” range, but a few snow flurries can mix in by early Friday morning as temperatures fall into the lower 30s. Friday will be a chilly end to your work week with highs only in the upper 30s and northerly winds.

More rain is expected Sunday as another front moves in, one again a few flurries could mix in along with a wintry mix.

Monday will stay cool in the 40s with clearing skies.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48