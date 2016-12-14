Brad: Temps dropping to low 70s tonight with low humidity

Hurricane Harvey will make landfall tonight near Corpus Christi, TX. It is a major (category 3) storm. Winds could exceed 120 mph with excessive storm surge associated with it.

Tropical rain will overspread much of southeast Texas. This will likely lead to catastrophic flooding with up to 30 inches of rain possible through Tuesday of next week.

Here in north Alabama and southern middle Tennessee we could see rain from the storm late next week. Our next chance for rain will happen late Sunday into Monday ahead of a cold front. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible again Tuesday.

Highs will be in the 80s with lows in the 60s.

A great night for high school football. Temperatures will drop into the lower 70s right after sunset. The humidity will remain low.

Have a great night and keep checking back for the latest on Harvey.

