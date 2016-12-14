Brad: Temps dropping to low 40s Monday night

Breezy winds will start to die down after the sun sets this evening. Skies will remain clear and low temperatures will fall into the lower 40s.

Lows in the lower 40s tonight. pic.twitter.com/pfKj7VNJqK — Brad Travis (@BradTravisWAFF) October 16, 2017

Tuesday looks to be slightly warmer with high temperatures around 70 degrees. Skies will stay mostly sunny and winds will be easterly between 5-15 mph. Expect another chilly evening Tuesday night with low temperatures falling into the lower 40s. A few spots could even drop into the upper 30s.

Temperatures will gradually warm through the rest of the week and become more seasonal in the middle to upper 70s. Expect plenty of sunshine and low humidity levels.

Next weekend will be warm in the upper 70s. A few rain showers look to move back into the forecast by Sunday into Monday.

