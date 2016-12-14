Brad: Clear, cold for Geminid meteor shower tonight

Breezy into the evening hours with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s. The wind will relax later tonight and temperatures will drop into the lower 30s by sunrise.

A clear sky for the peak of the Geminid meteor shower tonight. It peaks at 2 a.m. Experts say you could see up to 120 meteors per hour. The moon will not rise until after 2 a.m. so the sky should be perfect tonight.

Expect sunshine and less wind Thursday but highs might not reach the 50s.

Clouds will return on Friday and temperatures will remain in the lower to middle 40s.

Saturday will be the best day of the weekend. Expect sunshine with highs in the 50s.

Rain looks likely for Sunday morning into the afternoon hours. Stay tuned for possible changes to the timing of Sunday’s rain in future forecasts.

