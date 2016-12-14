Brad: Temperatures falling quickly

The cold front has finally passed through the Tennessee Valley. Skies are starting to clear a bit and temperatures are falling quickly.

A few spotty showers can linger behind the front due to the still saturated airmass, but winds will start shifting to the north and temps will gradually start to fall through the evening with low temperatures in the lower 50s.

Isolated rain will stay in the forecast for Wednesday with cooler high temps in the middle 50s with mostly cloudy to overcast skies.

Skies start to clear following some showers early Thursday morning. High pressure builds in by Friday, leaving us with very nice November weather with sunny skies and highs near 60 degrees.

Veteran’s Day looks sunny & dry with a couple showers popping up by Sunday.

