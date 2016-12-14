Brad: Temperatures dropping this week

A preview of fall into the weekend. Tonight, temperatures will drop into the lower 70s by 9 p.m. Overnight the temperatures will drop into the lower 60s and upper 50s.

Low humidity will be in the air through Friday. Afternoon highs will be in the lower to middle 80s.

Expect more great weather for your Thursday and Friday evening plans. Many high school football teams will be in action. If you’re watching from the stands expect temperatures in the lower to middle 70s by kickoff.

We are watching the Gulf of Mexico. Harvey will have a big flooding impact on the state of Texas. Forecast guidance is dropping widespread flooding rain on southeast Texas this weekend and early next week. If you have travel plans into Texas please check the current conditions before you go. Some flooding could be catastrophic if the forecast guidance is accurate.

Later next week this tropical moisture will spread across the southeast U.S. Keep checking back because it could impact our weather as early as Wednesday. Right now it looks like it will be out of the area for Labor Day weekend.

Have a great night.

