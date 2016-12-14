Brad: Evening storms ahead of Mother's Day weekend

Scattered shower and thunderstorm chances will continue into the evening hours. We are watching an area over Mississippi with developing storms that will move into northwest Alabama early this evening.

This will likely lead to more coverage with showers and storms. I do think the overall coverage with the showers and storms will be less than what we were predicting earlier. This is due to the complex of storms that developed to our south earlier this morning.



Any chance for showers and storms will be moving out after Midnight. A little cooler for Saturday with a morning breeze from the north along with decreasing clouds. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70s Saturday. Sunday is looking warmer and highs will probably reach the lower 80s for Mother’s Day.



No rain is expected through the middle of next week. Each passing day will be getting hotter. Upper 80s Monday will be followed by temperatures in the lower 90s for the rest of the week. A true heatwave and preview to summer.



Have a great weekend and Happy Mother’s Day!

