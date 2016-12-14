Brad: Severe weather threat fading, wind advisory in effect

Much cooler air and breezy conditions tonight into Thursday morning. A wind advisory is in effect.

A few spotty showers remain possible as the cooler air moves in. Expect highs only around 60 on Thursday and Friday. Morning lows tonight will be in the 40s but they will fall into the 30s Thursday night.

There is still a chance for frost Friday night into Saturday morning.

The weekend looks great with highs around 72 Saturday and near 80 Sunday. Warmer weather will last into next week.

Download the WAFF 48 First Alert Weather App today.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48