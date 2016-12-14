Brad: Strong storm potential this weekend

Most of the rain is gone for the rest of your Thursday.

Overnight lows will be in the middle to upper 60s.

Friday looks great with highs near 80 under a partly sunny sky.

Storm chances return late Friday night and could last through 3 a.m. Saturday. Just a few spotty showers will be in the area for much of the late morning and early afternoon hours on Saturday. Strong to severe storms remain possible late Saturday night into Sunday morning.

More rain is possible late Sunday into Monday.

The weather will remain unseasonably warm, but slightly cooler, into next week. The weather will also remain unsettled with more storm chances Wednesday and Thursday of next week.

