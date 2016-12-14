Brad: Strong storm chances Thursday

Mostly cloudy for Thursday morning with lows around 72. We expect to see a round of strong thunderstorms late Thursday afternoon. Ahead of the storms temperatures will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s. Heat index values will climb to near 100 into the weekend.

Storm chances will drop beginning Friday.

[TAP HERE TO WATCH DURING A LIVE BROADCAST]

Over the weekend and through Monday there will be a 10 percent chance for an isolated shower or storm.

The heat will be the bigger story with highs in the lower 90s and heat index values near 100.

The weather still looks good for the eclipse.

[Download the WAFF 48 First Alert Weather App today]

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48