Brad: Strong rain potential Sunday morning

The weekend is here and rain chances will move in after midnight Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Most of the day on Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a southeast wind at 7-12 mph and temperatures in the middle to upper 40s. We are expecting ½ to 1 inch of rain with the system over the weekend. If a bigger complex of storms develops along the Gulf Coast early Sunday we could see lower totals than we expect right now.

Another big weather maker will move in Tuesday and bring a possible round of heavy rain and a few storms Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday.

Temperatures will warm into the 50s on Sunday after the morning rain and drop into the upper 40s on Monday.

The Tuesday weather maker will draw in plenty of humidity and temperatures will rebound into the 60s.

At this time we don’t see any brutal arctic air or snowfall in our forecast for the next ten days.

Have a great weekend!

