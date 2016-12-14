David: Showers moving out for Memorial Day

Look for quiet weather this evening. Most of you will stay dry through midnight, so the weather should not cause you any problems if you have outdoor plans this evening.

Scattered showers with a few t-storms will approach the Valley from the west early Monday morning. While any storm could be strong with gusty winds and lightning, severe weather is not expected overnight.

The wind should let up this evening and temperatures will fall into the upper 60s for a low.

Scattered showers are possible as we begin Memorial Day, but that activity should taper off by 9 a.m. Look for a mix of sun and clouds through the late morning with temps warming into the low/mid-80s by the afternoon.

The wind won’t be as strong as today. Look for winds out of the west at 5-10 mph.

You’ll want to keep our 48 First Alert weather app handy for the afternoon as a round of scattered storms should develop.

Some of these storms could be strong-to-severe with heavy rain, frequent lightning, gusty winds, and small hail. They should remain hit-or-miss, however, so some will end up being skipped by the rain. Any storms will diminish after sunset.

We’re looking at a lower chance for storms developing for the middle of the week. Any activity will likely be driven by daytime heating and will remain isolated in nature.

Highs will be in the mid-80s with lows in the low/mid-60s through mid-week. Humidity won’t be too bad through Wednesday, but it begins to increase for the late week.

Lows will be back in the upper 60s with more mugginess, and storm chances will increase Fri-Sun.

