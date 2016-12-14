Brad: Storms to hit Friday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop as we go through the late morning hours on Friday. Afternoon highs will only reach the 70s and it will remain cloudy all day. As we move into the afternoon hours expect scattered showers and thunderstorms to become more widespread and be capable of locally heavy rain and strong gusty winds. Some significant lightning will also be a possibility.

The latest forecast guidance is showing that the rain could linger past 8 p.m. with additional showers through midnight. You can keep track of the rain and storms as this system moves through tomorrow on the First Alert Weather App. Rainfall totals will be between ½” and 1” but some areas could see more depending on where the stronger storms set up.

Mother’s Day weekend is still looking great. Decreasing clouds and a little breezy early Saturday morning. After that we expect sunshine and highs in the 70s. Sunday will be warm and sunny with highs near 80.

A dry weather pattern will be with us for much, if not all, of next week.

