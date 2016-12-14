Brad: Storms possible this weekend

Quiet weather into the overnight hours with morning lows in the lower 60s.More >>
Representatives from Google Fiber will make an announcement regarding its rollout in Huntsville at 9:00A.M. on Tuesday.
A Texas education company is suing the Athens City School Board for more than $2 million.
Police say a two-vehicle accident left a Huntsville man dead and several others injured Wednesday afternoon around 2:30.
Helping local charities for Red Nose Day 2017
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner's report lists "drowning" as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.
Police say the boyfriend abused the girl over time, and her mother was complacent and did not intervene or seek medical help.
A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options.
The four victims of Wednesday's deadly crash on I-10 were all in the same vehicle, all from Mobile, AL, and have now been identified.
A shocking video shared on YouTube allegedly shows a student punching a high school faculty member during a high school graduation ceremony.
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.
The discovery was made in a wooded area on the 2500 block of Mt. Gallant Road.
More than half of food stamp recipients in 21 Georgia counties have been dropped from the program after the state instituted work requirements.
This is the story of how the Perry family is finding new strength after their world was turned upside down on August 14, 2016.
The victim, Melissa Smith, jumped on to the hood of her car to stop the thieves.
