Brad: Storms ending across TN Valley

Scattered showers and severe storms are ending across the area. It will be cloudy with temperatures in the 70s this evening. The rain will come to an end by 6:30 pm in all areas.

Patchy fog is possible overnight with lows in the middle 60s.

Isolated afternoon storms will return for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. They will be hit and miss.

Afternoon highs will be near 90 with morning lows this weekend around 70.

Monday is our next chance for more widespread storms.

Huntsville Utilities is still working on some outages across its coverage area.

