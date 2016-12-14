Brad: Storms ending across TN Valley

Scattered showers and severe storms are ending across the area. It will be cloudy with temperatures in the 70s this evening. The rain will come to an end by 6:30 pm in all areas.

Patchy fog is possible overnight with lows in the middle 60s.

Isolated afternoon storms will return for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. They will be hit and miss.

Afternoon highs will be near 90 with morning lows this weekend around 70.

Monday is our next chance for more widespread storms.

Huntsville Utilities is still working on some outages across its coverage area.

Outages scattered across HU Service Area at this time. Crews are working to restore power as quickly as is safely possible. — Huntsville Utilities (@HSVUtilities) June 15, 2017

Just got this in from a viewer... downed tree in east Limestone Co. If you see damage, and it's safe, please snap a pic and share. #WAFF48 pic.twitter.com/zEAYQdGuPP — David Ernst (@WAFFDavidErnst) June 15, 2017

Trees down at the 900 block of Hurricane Creek Road — Madison County EMA (@HMCEMA) June 15, 2017

