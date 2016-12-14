David: Stay weather alert as storms move in overnight

Stay weather alert this weekend as several rounds of storms will be possible. However, it will not be rainy/stormy the entire Memorial Day weekend.

Most of the Valley will remain rain free through this evening, save for a pop-up shower or storm. Strong and severe storms were ongoing across parts of Missouri, Kentucky, and Tennessee as of the late afternoon.

Those storms could form a cluster that drops southeast and into the Valley late this evening. These storms will be capable of damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph, frequent lightning and locally heavy rain.

The most likely time for these stronger storms will be from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., but heavy rain may linger into Sunday morning. The storm threat will end from northwest to southeast in the early morning hours.

We should start Sunday cloudy with temps close to 70°. The widespread rain should be out of the Valley by 7 a.m., but a pop-up shower is possible through the morning.

We’ll see more sunshine into Sunday afternoon compared to the morning and temps will be warm, reaching the mid-80s.

Isolated storms may develop as the temperature rises. We’ll have to watch for another possible round of storms late Sunday night into Monday morning, coming in from the northwest once again.

Any storm that pops up Sunday has the possibility to be strong, though these storms will likely remain isolated in nature.

More pop-up storms are possible Memorial Day. While I wouldn't cancel any plans, it’s a good idea to have an indoor backup in mind in case you need to wait out a shower or storm.

Chance for rain will hang around all week, with decreasing chances by mid-week. Look for highs in the 80s through with continued mugginess throughout the week.

