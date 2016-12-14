Brad: Storms chances return this weekend

Tropical depression number 16 has formed near Central America and it is forecast to track north into the Gulf of Mexico by Friday afternoon. There is a high chance it will become Tropical Storm Nate overnight tonight.

The current forecast track from the Hurricane Center has the storm intensifying into a low end Category 1 hurricane Sunday and making landfall Sunday afternoon in the Florida Panhandle. If you have plans along the Alabama Gulf Coast or in the Florida Panhandle this weekend be sure to keep checking back for updates.

The weather should begin to go downhill there Friday night into Saturday morning. The storm will begin to pull away from the coast late Sunday so your Fall Break plans along the coast should be safe Monday-Friday of next week.

Around here we can expect a few showers and thunderstorms by Saturday afternoon and evening. This will greatly depend on the exact path the storm takes. On the current forecast we would find ourselves on the drier side of the storms through Saturday night.

The most likely time for locally heavy rain would happen throughout the day on Sunday. If the track shifts farther west we would see more of an impact from heavy rain and gusty winds.

Keep checking back for updates. You can get frequent updates on the First Alert Weather App.

The weather will remain quiet and unseasonably warm through Friday with morning lows in the 60s and afternoon highs in the middle to upper 80s.

