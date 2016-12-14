Brad: Storm potential Friday, Sunday

After a few showers and storms this afternoon and evening, we'll have a very nice weekend. Morning lows will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s both days with afternoon highs in the 80s.

We are still watching the potential for some late afternoon and evening storms on Sunday. Expect increasing clouds throughout the day on Sunday.

Next week looks cooler than normal with above average rainfall chances. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80s with morning lows in the upper 60s.

Have a great weekend!

