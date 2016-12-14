Brad: Storm line coming this weekend

First Alert for the overnight hours Saturday into Sunday. We are watching a risk for some strong to severe thunderstorms Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Right now, it looks like the main area at risk is to our west. Areas from southeast Arkansas into western Tennessee, including, NW Mississippi, could see severe storms with large hail and damaging winds Saturday.

A line of storms will form to our west ahead of a cold front and track east Saturday afternoon into the early morning hours on Sunday. I expect the line to weaken as it approaches western Alabama after midnight Saturday night with winds at or below 50 mph.

We will continue to keep any eye on the development and keep you updated.

Over the next couple of days we will see a frontal boundary approach from the west only to retreat to the west Thursday evening as high pressure temporarily builds back in to north Alabama. This boundary will provide the best chance for showers and a few thunderstorms for areas west of I-65 Wednesday and Thursday. Some areas of the Shoals could see up to 1 inch of rain through Thursday afternoon with other areas seeing less than ½ inch.

Temperatures will remain in the middle to upper 70s along and east of I-65 but the rain and thicker cloud cover will drop afternoon temperatures into the upper 60s and lower 70s over northwest Alabama.

Friday looks great with highs in the middle to upper 70s under a partly sunny sky. Clouds increase early Saturday with spotty showers and highs in the lower 70s by afternoon. Then storms approach Saturday night.

