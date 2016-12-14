Brad: Storm chances rising toward week's end

Isolated storm chances will enter the forecast late Wednesday afternoon. The chance is only 10 percent. Most of the action will be across extreme NW Alabama.

[TAP HERE TO WATCH DURING A LIVE BROADCAST]

Storm chances will increase Friday and for the upcoming weekend. This will happen as another frontal boundary approaches from the north. This front may stall across the Tennessee Valley on Saturday. This could lead to more clouds, better rain chances and slightly cooler temperatures into next week.

[Download the WAFF 48 First Alert Weather App today]

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48