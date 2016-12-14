Brad: Storm chances over holiday weekend

Warm and getting muggy for the evening and overnight hours. Low temperatures will be in the middle 60s.

Look for increasing clouds tonight with the possibility of a round of storms to begin the day over southern Middle Tennessee.

Over the weekend, it will be hot and muggy. Afternoon highs will reach the middle to upper 80s Saturday through Monday.

Stay weather alert for changing weather conditions over the weekend. Strong to severe storm could track into Alabama from western parts of Tennessee.

These storms will be capable of damaging winds up to 60 mph, large hail and significant lightning.



Storm chances will increase overnight Saturday into Sunday morning. This will depend on a complex of storms tracking in from the northwest.

Additional storms will be possible Sunday afternoon and again Monday morning.

Keep checking back for updates because we know many of you have big outdoor plans this Memorial Day weekend.

