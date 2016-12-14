Brad: Storm chances on Friday

Storm chances will remain on the low side and very isolated again Thursday. The heat will soar into the lower to middle 90s again Thursday afternoon. A heat index around 104 is likely in many areas.

A frontal boundary will track into southern middle Tennessee Friday night. Ahead of this front we could see a few rounds of strong to severe storms. The earlier we see storms on Friday, the lower our chances for stronger storms in the afternoon.

Keep checking back for updates on the Friday storm threat. If we start the day with sunshine and have to wait until the afternoon hours for storms, they will have more heat to work with and could become severe.

The front will be to our south by Saturday morning so we have removed the chance for rain Saturday morning.

Expect lower humidity and highs in the middle to upper 80s Saturday and Sunday. Morning lows will drop into the middle 60s Saturday night.

Isolated storm chances will make a comeback later next week.

