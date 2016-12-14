Brad: Storm chances next week

Enjoy a warm and muggy weekend with plenty of sunshine. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s Saturday and they will likely reach the lower 90s in many areas Sunday afternoon.

A south wind will increase the humidity throughout the weekend and keep morning lows in the upper 68 by Sunday morning.

Storm chances will be increasing throughout the work week with isolated heavy downpours possible each and every afternoon.

Afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s next week.

