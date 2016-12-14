Brad: Storm chances increasing Friday

Looks like a mostly quiet night ahead with just a few isolated showers possible. Morning lows will be in the upper 60s with highs returning to near 90 Friday afternoon.

[TAP HERE TO WATCH DURING A LIVE BROADCAST]

Storm chances will increase after 1 p.m. over NW Alabama Friday afternoon and they will increase after 3 p.m. for the rest of north Alabama and middle Tennessee. Some isolated strong storms are possible Friday ahead of the cold front. This front will pass to our south early Saturday and allow most areas to be dry the entire day Saturday.

We are expecting widespread showers and a few thunderstorms to develop late Sunday into Monday. The early part of next week looks unsettled with more clouds, more rain and highs in the 80s.

[Download the WAFF 48 First Alert Weather App today]

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48