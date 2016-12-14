Brad: Storm chances increasing at week's end

Isolated storms will continue to be a part of the forecast through Thursday. This along with the typical summer time heat we see in the Southeast.

The afternoon highs will reach the lower 90s with morning lows in the lower to middle 70s.

[TAP HERE TO WATCH DURING A LIVE BROADCAST]

We are watching a cold front that will move in overnight Friday into Saturday morning. This will increase our storm chances throughout the day on Friday.

Highs will get close to 90 Friday but it all depends on how many storms get going. Storm chance will increase again Friday night as the cold front gets closer. Right now the only chance for rain Saturday appears to be in the early morning hours.

The rest of the weekend looks great with highs only in the middle to upper 80s with no rain by Saturday afternoon.

A dry stretch of weather will continue into the early part of next week.

[Download the WAFF 48 First Alert Weather App today]

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48