Brad: Storm chances deceasing this evening

Pockets of moderate/heavy rainfall and a few isolated thunderstorms will stick around for the early evening hours. Looks like our rain and storm chances will start to decrease around 7 p.m.

Low temperatures will fall into the upper 60s overnight with some spotty drizzle and patchy fog for the morning commute.

Skies will start off mostly cloudy Wednesday and gradually clear throughout the afternoon hours, high temps will be near 80 degrees. Humidity levels will drop starting Wednesday evening with low temperatures falling into the upper 50s. More fog could develop through Thursday morning.

Thursday looks to be mostly sunny with seasonal high temperatures in the middle 70s, but temperatures shoot right back into the middle 80s by Friday.

The weekend looks to be quiet and dry with middle 80s for high temperatures and humid conditions.

