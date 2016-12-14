Brad: Storm chances continuing all week

Scattered showers and storms will continue to produce locally heavy rain, strong gusty winds up to 40 mph and vivid lightning through 8 p.m. After the stronger storms have left your area there will still be some light to moderate rain. Expect delays to some of your outdoor evening plans.

Overnight tonight the rain will be out of here but some patchy dense fog could redevelop.

Independence Day will be hot and muggy with highs near 90. Isolated, pop-up, storm are expected to develop in the early afternoon hours. We are not expecting the storm coverage to be as widespread but some locally heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds will be possible. Storm chances will fade away after sunset.

Isolated storms with highs in the lower 90s are in the forecast for the rest of the week. You can stay better informed throughout the day by downloading the First Alert Weather App.

Have a safe 4th of July.

