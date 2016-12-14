Brad: Storm chances, climbing heat this weekend

A break in the rain will develop overnight but more rain could impact your Friday morning commute.

After an early round of showers and thunderstorms Friday expect to see decreasing clouds with highs reaching the middle to upper 80s. The heat index will top out around 95. Isolated afternoon storms will return late Friday afternoon.

Storms will be hit and miss over the entire weekend. Outside of the rain it will be extremely humid and this will put the heat index around 100. Saturday could start with a round of showers with more possible in the late afternoon. I do expect more of the storm activity to calm down just in time for area fireworks displays.

The heat will continue to build into next week. Highs will be in the lower to middle 90s with a heat index 100-105. Prepare for the heat and stay ahead of the weather with the First Alert Weather App.

