Brad: Snow and ice chances Friday

Overcast skies will stay in place for the rest of your Wednesday with high temperatures on the mild side in the lower 60s.

Winds will be breezy from time to time with a few isolated rain showers.

Rain chances will increase through your Thursday morning commute into the afternoon and evening hours. Accumulations should be on the lighter side.

Given the warmer temperatures and moisture, a few isolated thunderstorms are possible Thursday evening into Friday morning before the cold air moves in.

Heavy rainfall moves in Friday morning with temperatures falling quickly. Rain will turn to sleet and eventually snow by late morning with some accumulation possible.

As of right now, the EURO model continues to bring in better chances of snowfall than the GFS. We continue to check the latest data as it comes in.

Colder air will settle in for the weekend with highs into the middle 30s.

What is certain is the cold we will see for the weekend, with temperatures falling back into the low 30s!

