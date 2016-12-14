Brad: Skies clearing, colder temps moving in

Skies will gradually clear for your Sunday evening and overnight hours. Low temperatures will fall into the 20s with wind chill values in the upper teens in spots.

[TAP TO WATCH LIVE NEWSCASTS]

Monday will be mostly sunny with cooler high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s and light winds.

Monday night will be on the chilly side again with lows falling into the middle 30s under partly cloudy skies.

Tuesday morning will start off dry with highs making it into the lower 60s, however, a cold front will move in and bring some widespread, heavy rainfall and a few thunderstorms.

Rain showers will carry over through the overnight into Wednesday with most spots picking up 1” to 2”+ of rainfall by the time showers end Wednesday early evening.

Thursday looks to be quiet and cool with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 40s.

An isolated rain shower could pop up Friday with highs near 60 degrees.

Although it is still a week away, next weekend looks to be soggy with even more rain showers and a few isolated thunderstorms.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48