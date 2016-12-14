Brad: Showers return Thursday night

The rest of your Wednesday will stay dreary with overcast skies and winds from the north ushering in cooler air.

Showers return to the forecast this evening and will last through the overnight hours. A quarter to a half-inch of rainfall is possible. A few rumbles of thunder may mix in with the rain but no severe weather is expected.

Showers should clear out by 7 a.m. Thursday morning and skies will start to clear out from west to east throughout your Thursday. Temperatures will only climb into the upper 50s Thursday so be sure you have a sweater or jacket.

Friday and Saturday are looking great with lots of sunshine and seasonable temperatures in the 60s. The forecast is looking great for the Veterans Day Parade but you’ll still want to have a sweater or jacket with you.

Our next chance for scattered showers is on Sunday.

