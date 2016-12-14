Brad: Showers expected all week

Additional showers and storms will develop early Tuesday morning. Some will produce more locally heavy rain and some gusty winds.

Expect some overnight fog due to the recent rainfall.

Over the next week we expect to see additional showers and thunderstorms just about every afternoon.

Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s with morning lows around 70. Over the weekend it will get a little hotter with fewer storms in the area.

We are now just one week away from the solar clipse. It looks like more of the day will be dry with a few clouds and highs near 91 degrees.

