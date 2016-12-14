Brad: Shower chances Wednesday morning

Cloud cover will continue to move in tonight and lows will be a bit more mild as a result.

Morning temperatures will be in the upper 40s. Skies stay mostly cloudy to overcast Wednesday with scattered rain showers moving in through the morning hours. High temps stay in the middle 60s with more humidity.

Thursday will be warmer with highs back into the lower 70s. Some scattered rain and isolated thunderstorms are possible.

Friday and Saturday are the days with the best chances of seeing any scattered thunderstorms. Temperatures continue to warm into the mid to upper 70s by the weekend. Skies will start to clear out by Sunday with unseasonably warm temperatures heading into next week.

