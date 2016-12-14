Brad: Several storm rounds on Thursday

The most likely area for showers and storms overnight tonight will be along and to the north of Highway 72. Strong thunderstorms with intense lightning will remain across middle Tennessee and track east into the overnight hours.

Lows tonight will be in the lower to middle 70s with some patchy fog.

A few showers are possible for the Thursday morning commute.

Several rounds of storms will move across the area Thursday. One to three inches of rain will be possible and could result in some flash flooding in localized areas. Lightning will be intense and there will probably be a few reports of damaging wind gusts with the stronger storms.

Storm chances will stay with us into the overnight hours on Thursday into Friday morning.

We will finally get a break in the widespread rain and storms by Friday afternoon. The chance for pop-up showers and storms will be in the forecast over the weekend with highs in the lower 90s.

